This Is What It's Like Inside North Korea's Luxury Ski Resort Get a glimpse of what life is like in North Korea, a country rarely seen by foreigners. Britain's fastest snowboarder Jamie Barrow is our guide around the DPRK’s capital city Pyongyang before he heads up to the slopes of Masikryong. Follow filmmaker Jackson Kingsley on Twitter. The Short Film Showcase spotlights exceptional short videos created by filmmakers from around the world and selected by National Geographic editors. We look for work that affirms National Geographic's belief in the power of science, exploration, and storytelling to change the world. To submit a film for consideration, please email sfs@natgeo.com. The filmmakers created the content presented, and the opinions expressed are their own, not those of National Geographic Partners. Read More