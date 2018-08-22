See How Technology is Changing Traditional Teenage Dating in Cambodia

Cambodia is home to just over 20 ethnic minorities, with the Kreung being one of the country's largest groups. Traditionally, Kreung girls and boys approaching adolescence were given their own private huts outside the family home. These “Bride and Groom huts” — often incorrectly referred to as “love huts” gave teenagers a chance to live independently and experiment with premarital sex without judgement or social stigma. Now, as a result of mobile technology, there is no need for young people to stay overnight in personal huts, as they may have done in previous generations. Cell phones are making it faster and simpler to communicate with potential love interests, which is changing the dynamics of dating. Filmmaker Charlotte Pert shares one young couple's story in this fascinating short about the evolution of courtship in Cambodia.



