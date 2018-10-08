Los Angeles

Mexican Americans have long been one of the largest ethnic groups in the city, which is now nearly half Hispanic.

The community is concentrated in two areas divided by a strip of non-Hispanic white neighborhoods.

Coastal areas from Pacific Palisades to Palos Verdes Estates are mostly non-Hispanic white and affluent.

Historically black south-central L.A. has become more mixed, shared with the growing Hispanic population.

The thriving Koreatown, Little Tokyo, and Chinatown also illustrate L.A.'s multiculturalism.