Where we live, block by block

Mapping American diversity reveals not just a snapshot of today but the imprint of two and a half centuries of migration, conflict, and prosperity. Read the stories.

About this project

EPluribus Unum—Out of Many, One. The traditional motto of the United States encompasses the hope that different peoples can unite as one nation. Every 10 years, mandated by the Constitution, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a tally to keep track of the populace. It parcels the country into some 11 million units, many as small as a city block, and endeavors to record the ethnic or racial character of the people within.

Mapping this diversity reveals not just a snapshot of today but the imprint of two and a half centuries of migration, conflict, and prosperity.

This story is part of Diversity in America, a National Geographic series covering racial, ethnic, and religious groups and examining their changing roles in 21st-century life.

By Matthew W. Chwastyk, Kennedy Elliott, and Ryan Morris

Published October 9, 2018

Kelsey Nowakowski. Sources: Hamilton Lombard, University of Virginia Demographics Research Group; U.S. Census (2010); IPUMS National Historical Geographic Information System, University of Minnesota

