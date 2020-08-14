Magazine

Shocking behavior: How electric eels zap their prey

The animal world’s strongest bioelectricity generator, these fish use electrical fields for hunting and defense, not just communication and navigation.

By Diana Marques

One species of electric eel, Electrophorus voltai, has recently been observed living and hunting in groups of up to a hundred individuals. Their collective hunting strategy and high discharge helps them overwhelm active shoals of small prey.

Most of the day and night eels rest as a group at the bottom of lakes.

At dawn and dusk, when light intensity is low, they migrate to a shallow hunting area.

Herding thousands of small fish into a prey ball, they take turns zapping them.

Stunned fish fly up, fall back into the water, and get swallowed alive.

Seven minutes later they zap again. In about one hour eels can launch five to seven predatory attacks.

When it comes to electricity generation, E. voltai reigns supreme among all three electric eel species. Their charge can be seven times stronger than a wall socket’s.

E. voltai

860 V

E. varii

572 V

E. electricus

480 V

120 V

Electric eel anatomy is very unique. Eighty percent of the body is taken up by three electric organs, confining the vital organs to a small area behind the head.

Sachs’s electric organ

Main

Vital organs

Hunter’s

Max. length: 8 ft

Electric eels are found in tropical South America. E. varii evolved in lowland waters that were murky, slow flowing, and mineral-rich. E. electricus and E. voltai adapted to highland rivers where water is clear and mineral-deprived.

E. varii

7.1 million years ago

E. electricus

3.6 mya

E. voltai

GUYANA

SURINAME

FRENCH

GUIANA (FR.)

COLOMBIA

Eel

sample

AMAZON

ECUADOR

BASIN

BRAZIL

PERU

500 mi

500 km

Development: Kennedy Elliott, NG staff. Video: Douglas Bastos and Gabriel Verçoza. Sources: David Santana, Smithsonian Institution; Douglas Bastos, INPA; Philip Stoddard, Florida International University

