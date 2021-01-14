DECODER
VOLCANIC
VOLTAGE
Recent findings shed light on
the intricate processes
behind volcanic lightning.
BY IRENE BERMAN-VAPORIS
AND JASON TREAT
PHOTOGRAPH BY FRANCISCO NEGRONI
When Chile’s Calbuco volcano roared to life in April 2015, it exploded with little warning. The ash-rich plume rose more than 14 miles into the atmosphere, generating a spectacular storm that produced thousands of lightning flashes. Although the tallest and most powerful volcanic explosions tend to produce the most dazzling electrical displays, not all volcanic eruptions trigger lightning. Scientists are just beginning to understand many of the complex processes that determine which ones do. An eruption’s intensity and access to water both play a vital role. Research from recent eruptions in Alaska and Indonesia have clarified how ice can generate lightning, though the precise proportion of ice or ash needed for lightning is unclear. Researchers continue to monitor major eruptions for answers.
HOW VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS
SPARK LIGHTNING
1
Magma breaks up
As magma rises toward the volcano’s surface, its water rapidly turns to vapor, which shatters the molten rock into tiny particles. This creates charged particles during the earliest stage of an eruption.
Rocks
fragment
Gas
expands
Magma reservoir
Near the volcanic vent, tiny electrical discharges emit a signal known as continual radio frequency, an early sign of a volcanic eruption.
2
Particles collide
As the ash plume bursts into the atmosphere, the densely packed particles crash into one another, driven by momentum. Friction makes them gain and lose electrons and become electrically charged.
Volcanic
plume
Collisions between rock particles, a process known as tribocharging, occur when particles scrape or bounce off each other.
3
Charges separate
Positively charged particles begin to separate from negatively charged particles within the plume. This results in a charge imbalance that builds up an electric field strong enough to trigger flashes of lightning.
Particles of
different sizes and charges travel at varying speeds throughout
the entire plume.
4
Water freezes
If a plume rises high enough in the atmosphere, ice will form. Water-rich plumes tend to produce more ice crystals. When ice, hail, and supercooled liquid droplets collide, lightning rates skyrocket.
Ice
Liquid
Vapor
Several miles above this point, water in the plume starts to freeze; this can activate especially intense flashes.
BEHIND THE PHOTOGRAPH
WHERE: Los Lagos, Chile
WHEN: April 2015
The Calbuco volcano erupted in two primary phases in April 2015, exploding for the first time since 1972. The lightning-rich blast was captured in vivid detail by photographer Francisco Negroni.
SOUTH
AMERICA
CHILE
Calbuco
6,611 ft
2,015 m
MAYA WEI-HAAS, SAKKE OVERLUND
SOURCE: ALEXA VAN EATON,
U.S. Geological Survey
