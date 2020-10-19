Trump vs. Biden on the environment—here’s where they stand

Voters in the United States face starkly different choices for president in 2020, especially when it comes to the candidates’ positions on energy and environmental issues.

President Donald J. Trump, the Republican nominee, has called climate change a hoax and has taken steps to remove the U.S. from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, in which 195 signatories set voluntary limits on greenhouse gas emissions. Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, considers climate change an emergency and has promised to rejoin the Paris Agreement. He also plans to convene a global climate summit to persuade leaders to set more ambitious and enforceable targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Trump’s campaign touts opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil exploration. The Biden campaign says it would permanently protect ANWR from energy development.

From fuel-efficiency standards for cars and trucks to construction of new oil pipelines to the regulation of mercury and carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants, the two men vying for the White House have staked out virtually polar opposite stances on most major environmental issues.

Here’s a comparison of what Trump has said and done as president with what Biden has said he would do: