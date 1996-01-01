Via ferratas, meaning "iron roads" in Italian, are climbing routes with fixed ladders, suspension bridges, cables, chains, or other anchor points that offer access to mountains that would otherwise be difficult to reach. Many via ferrata are suited to casual hikers and climbers, while others challenge experienced alpinists. Hiring a local guide is always a good option.
Here are 11 great via ferrata destinations around the world.
Best Hikes: 11 Thrilling Hikes Around the World
These via ferratas, or "iron roads," draw climbers and hikers to peaks in the Andes, Rockies, Alps, and other mountain ranges.
Via ferratas, meaning "iron roads" in Italian, are climbing routes with fixed ladders, suspension bridges, cables, chains, or other anchor points that offer access to mountains that would otherwise be difficult to reach. Many via ferrata are suited to casual hikers and climbers, while others challenge experienced alpinists. Hiring a local guide is always a good option.