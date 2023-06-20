A flock of geese are seen flying in formation as enormous plumes of smoke from a wildfire fill the sky behind.

Wildfire smoke affects birds too. Here’s how you can help.

More than two-thirds of North American birds are vulnerable to extinction due to climate change. Poor air quality from smoke is a growing concern.

Bird navigation and health can be compromised by the smoke from raging wildfires, like the blazes that tore through Alberta, Canada, in 2016.
Photograph by Mark Blinch, Reuters/Redux
Published June 20, 2023
6 min read

When smoke from Canadian wildfires started turning U.S. skies orange this month, ecologist Olivia Sanderfoot watched the news from her office in California with growing unease.

She felt concerned for people experiencing the megafires and smoke, but she also started worrying about what all that smoke exposure could mean for North American birds in their prime breeding season.

Smoke exposures now, the University of California, Los Angeles postdoctoral fellow feared, could lead to possible population dips later.

Studying the effects of wildfire smoke on birds—versus the effects from actual fires—is a relatively new area of inquiry, and Sanderfoot is one of the few scientists focused on this question. That’s partly because there used to be less interest in smoke, says

