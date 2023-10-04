two people walk around a massive mountain of clothing

Fast fashion goes to die in the world's largest fog desert. The scale is breathtaking.

Some of the developed world's favorite brands lie in discarded heaps in Chile's Atacama desert. How they got there tells the story of modern fast fashion.

Francisco Ángel, 24, searches through a mountain of discarded clothes in Chile’s Atacama Desert for brand names that will bring him better prices at a local street market. Each week, shipments of used and new garments arrive in the nearby city of Iquique. The leftovers end up here, in the world's driest desert.   
Published April 10, 2023
9 min read

The Atacama Desert in northern Chile stretches from the Pacific to the Andes across a vast expanse of dramatic red-orange rock canyons and peaks. It is the driest desert on Earth—and so closely resembles the surface of Mars that NASA tested planetary rovers there.

Today, the Atacama has attained a less wondrous distinction: as one of the world’s fast-growing dumps of discarded clothes, thanks to the rapid mass production of stylish, inexpensive clothes known as fast fashion. The phenomenon has created so much waste, the United Nations terms it “an environmental and social emergency” for the planet. The challenge ahead is turning off that tap.

The numbers tell the tale. Between 2000 and 2014, clothing production

Unlock this story for free
Create an account to read the full story and get unlimited access to hundreds of Nat Geo articles.
Sign Upfor your free account. If you already have an account,Sign In.

Unlock this story for free

Want the full story? Sign up to keep reading and unlock hundreds of Nat Geo articles for free.
Already have an account?
SIGN IN

Read This Next

Discover the secret superpowers of elephants, in stop motion
These Native Americans were taken from their families as children
Why we still haven’t caught the world’s largest fish
This ship hoped to usher in an age of nuclear-powered travel

Go Further

Animals

Environment

History & Culture

Science

Travel

Subscriber Exclusive Content

Why are people so dang obsessed with Mars?

Read

How viruses shape our world

Read

The era of greyhound racing in the U.S. is coming to an end

Read

See how people have imagined life on Mars through history

Read
  • Magazine

See how NASA’s new Mars rover will explore the red planet

Explore

Why are people so dang obsessed with Mars?

Read

How viruses shape our world

Read

The era of greyhound racing in the U.S. is coming to an end

Read

See how people have imagined life on Mars through history

Read
  • Magazine

See how NASA’s new Mars rover will explore the red planet

Explore

Why are people so dang obsessed with Mars?

Read

How viruses shape our world

Read

The era of greyhound racing in the U.S. is coming to an end

Read

See how people have imagined life on Mars through history

Read
  • Magazine

See how NASA’s new Mars rover will explore the red planet

Explore
See More