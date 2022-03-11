Inside the Horn of Africa’s hunger crisis

Khadijo Ibrahim Abikar, 50, holds her severely malnourished two-year-old granddaughter, Naima Adan Ali, in a medical center supported by the Save the Children humanitarian aid organization in Baidoa, Somalia. The photograph was taken on the 10th day Naima received treatment and her health was improving. “We came due to drought," says Abikar. "We lost all our livestock and the farm was affected locusts. Before, we had more than 55 goats and cattle were 45. Now we have only three camels and they don’t give milk because they are malnourished.”