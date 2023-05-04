Want to help wildlife? Turn off your lights.

Look for a constellation in the glow of a city, and at best you might see a star or two. That’s because light pollution is turning night into day in 80 percent of the world.

The day to night cycle is an essential part of nature, telling animals when to emerge to hunt, forage, migrate, and mate. When artificial light disrupts those natural light cues, wildlife from bugs to birds, and even plants, are seriously impacted.

It’s a problem getting worse every year, but there are simple solutions to help wildlife and restore our night sky view, experts say.

“When we look at the sky and we can’t see the stars, it’s a sign that our lighting is poorly designed and wasteful,”