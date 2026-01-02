Tarot cards don't just tell the future. Here's what they reveal about the past.

Bearing mysterious images, such as the Hanged Man or the Hierophant, tarot cards have inspired fanciful tales about their origin. Associated today with fortune-telling, tarot is often assumed to have its roots in East Asia.

Researchers now believe the rules of tarot lie not in China or India but in Renaissance-era Italy. Beginning its life as a card game for the Italian elite, the tarot deck’s use to divine the future came much later.

In its long evolution, tarot has maintained a certain constant—its adaptability. As Helen Farley writes in A Cultural History of Tarot, “Tarot has evolved, and been accommodated, within the cultural currents of different times.” The early use of tarot reflected criticism toward the power of the the Catholic Church. Later, in the early 19th century, cards marked a turning away from rationalism to embrace mysticism. This role resonated during the upheaval of the Spanish flu pandemic (1918-1919) and two World Wars.

The triumph of cards

Although tarot is a European invention, the card games from which it derived were devised in China, later spreading west to the Arab and Islamic world. Arriving in Italy in the 1300s, likely from Egypt, card games soon became popular among all social classes in Europe.