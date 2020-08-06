How Indigenous communities are working to save South American forests

When Bolivian conservation biologist Erika Cuéllar Soto saw the sun rise over the Gran Chaco for the first time, in 1997, she knew she was somewhere special. “The Gran Chaco is magic,” she says. “I woke up and walked outside my tent, and tracks were everywhere.” Wildlife abounds in the Gran Chaco, a lowland forest spanning the borders of Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil. The semiarid, sparsely populated region has long been a refuge for jaguars, armadillos, giant anteaters, and guanacos, the dust-colored cousins of the llama. But in the past few decades, large swaths of its woodlands have been destroyed to make way for crops, ranches, and natural gas wells, and native species are struggling to maintain their foothold.