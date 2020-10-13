3 ways COVID-19 is making us rethink energy and emissions

This story appears in the November 2020 issue of National Geographic magazine.

1. COVID-19 will likely bring about a record single-year reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. Is this the beginning of the end for carbon?

Global emissions were projected to peak in 2024, but COVID-19 could accelerate the process. This year’s decline might herald an earlier transition to falling CO 2 levels. Reflecting no structural changes, however, 2020 lockdown-driven declines are unstable and temporary. Looking forward, keeping global warming below 2°C above pre-industrial levels is achievable, but would require immediate, drastic emissions cuts, sustained year after year for decades, until net emissions are zero.

Global daily energy- related emissions Projected scenarios Million metric tons of CO 100 -8% 2020 annual change, projected 80 60 40 20 2008 Financial crisis 0 1950 2000 ’20 ’50 2100 Projected scenarios Current trajectory (3.1°C/5.6°F by 2100*) The world continues along its present path, without any additional changes in policy. Intended trajectory (2.8°C/5°F) This scenario reflects the impact of existing policy frameworks and today’s announced policy intentions. Sustainable scenario (1.7°C/3.0°F) Rapid global mitigation holds the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C/3.6°F. *Above preindustrial levels Warming from these future scenarios are estimations only and prone to uncertainties in climate sensitivity and carbon cycle feedbacks. Projections add emissions from industrial processes such as cement calcination. - 411.5 408.6 414.3 Pre-COVID projection 414.0 Revised projection with impacts of COVID 2018 2019 2020 Sources: International Energy Agency; Pandemic Emissions: Le Quéré and others, Nature Climate Change 2020; current and intended trajectories warming and estimated Emissions 2040-2100: Zeke Hausfather, The Breakthrough Institute; Concentration: Met office Hadley Centre Emissions projections: IEA Current Policies Scenario, Stated Policies Scenario, and Sustainable Development Scenario Global daily energy-related emissions Million metric tons of CO 100 In 2015 warming reached 1°C/1.8°F.* Financial crisis 80 -8% 2020 annual change, projected 60 Second oil shock 40 First oil shock 20 Net zero emissions by 2070 World War II 1918 flu (Spanish flu) Great Depression Projected 0 1900 1950 2000 2020 2050 2100 *Above preindustrial levels Projected scenarios Warming from these future scenarios are estimations only and prone to uncertainties in climate sensitivity and carbon cycle feedbacks. Projections add emissions from industrial processes such as cement calcination. Current trajectory (3.1°C/5.6°F by 2100*) The world continues along its present path, without any additional changes in policy. Intended trajectory (2.8°C/5°F) This scenario reflects the impact of existing policy frameworks and today’s announced policy intentions. Sustainable scenario (1.7°C/3.0°F) Rapid global mitigation holds the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C/3.6°F. 0 Parts per million of CO 2018 408.6 2019 411.5 2020 414.3 Pre-COVID projection 414.0 Revised projection with impacts of COVID Sources: International Energy Agency; Pandemic Emissions: Le Quéré and others, Nature Climate Change 2020; current and intended trajectories warming and estimated Emissions 2040-2100: Zeke Hausfather, The Breakthrough Institute; Concentration: Met office Hadley Centre Emissions projections: IEA Current Policies Scenario, Stated Policies Scenario, and Sustainable Development Scenario Current trajectory (3.1°C/5.6°F by 2100*) The world continues along its present path, without any additional changes in policy. 100 Intended trajectory (2.8°C/5°F) This scenario reflects the impact of existing policy frameworks and today’s announced policy intentions. In 2015 warming reached 1°C/1.8°F.* January 1 June 11 Financial crisis 80 -8% 2020 annual change, projected 2020 daily change Sustainable scenario (1.7°C/3.0°F) Rapid global mitigation holds the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C/3.6°F. 60 Second oil shock 40 First oil shock 20 World War II Net zero emissions by 2070 1918 flu (Spanish flu) Great Depression Projected 0 1900 1950 2000 2020 2020 2050 2100 J F M A M J *Above preindustrial levels Warming from these future scenarios are estimations only and prone to uncertainties in climate sensitivity and carbon cycle feedbacks. Projections add emissions from industrial processes such as cement calcination. 0 Parts per million of CO 2018 408.6 2019 411.5 2020 414.3 Pre-COVID projection 414.0 Revised projection with impacts of COVID Sources: International Energy Agency; Pandemic Emissions: Le Quéré and others, Nature Climate Change 2020; current and intended trajectories warming and estimated Emissions 2040-2100: Zeke Hausfather, The Breakthrough Institute; Concentration: Met office Hadley Centre Emissions projections: IEA Current Policies Scenario, Stated Policies Scenario, and Sustainable Development Scenario

2. COVID-19 illustrated individual actions are not enough to curtail warming.

A review of the impacts of COVID-19 on energy sources and sectors shows that to limit warming, we must shift to alternative sources, enhance energy efficiency, and improve the systems that transport and store energy.

Annual global energy demand by source Million metric tons of oil equivalent 2020 projected 2019 2040 Sustainable scenario Oil -9% Coal -8 Gas -5 Nuclear -3 Renewables +1 0 1 2 3 4,000 2020 Oil use plummeted when aviation and other transport—nearly 60 percent of global demand—were slowed by COVID-19 restrictions. 2040 In a sustainable scenario, renewables—mostly wind and solar—rise from 14 percent to 34 percent of total energy demand, replacing fossil fuels. 2020 max daily change 2019 2040 Sustainable scenario Aviation -62% Commercial and public activities -21 Residential +3 Transport -36 Industry -19 Power -7 0 10 20 30 40 2020 COVID-driven declines are unsustainable and inefficient, with relatively small impacts on the largest-emitting sectors. 2040 Emissions fall as electricity replaces fossil fuels in industry and transport; renewables and nuclear power help decarbonize the grid. Closing the gap between emission scenarios Existing and future technologies (such as carbon capture) as well as focused poli- cies could accelerate a global energy transformation in the direction of a sus- tainable future scenario. The first step, however, is to better align our current trajectory with intended policy goals. 45 Current trajectory (3.1°C/5.6°F*) Reduction methods to reach the sustainable scenario 36 Renewables Intended trajectory (2.8°C/5°F) Wind power Solar PV power Biofuels transport Hydropower Other Efficiency Industry Buildings Cars and trucks Aviation/shipping Other Other Fuel switching Carbon capture, utilization, and storage Resource efficiency Behavioral change Electric vehicles Nuclear 10 Sustainable scenario (1.7°C/3.0°F) 0 *Above preindustrial levels by 2100 sources: International Energy Agency; Le Quéré and others, Nature Climate Change 2020 (emissions from cement calcination omitted) Annual global energy demand by source 2020 Oil use plummeted when aviation and other transport—nearly 60 percent of global demand—were slowed by COVID-19 restrictions. 2040 In a sustainable scenario, renewables—mostly wind and solar—rise from 14 percent to 34 percent of total energy demand, replacing fossil fuels. 3. Economic recovery plans today will determine our climate’s future.

Energy investment had been projected to grow in 2020, but COVID-19 has put the world on track for the largest decline on record: a reduction of one-fifth—nearly $400 billion—compared with 2019. Fossil fuels accounted for almost all of the loss, driven by lower demand, falling prices, and market volatility.

Governments are now making decisions that will shape infrastructure, industry, and the climate for decades. Stimulus packages offer a unique opportunity to boost economic growth while also building a more sustainable future. The increasing affordability of renewables and the potential for millions of new clean-energy jobs are two benefits for governments to consider when structuring COVID-19 economic recovery plans. (Find out why we shouldn't waste this crucial moment to prevent climate disasters.)