3 ways COVID-19 is making us rethink energy and emissions

This story appears in the November 2020 issue of National Geographic magazine.
1. COVID-19 will likely bring about a record single-year reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. Is this the beginning of the end for carbon?
Global emissions were projected to peak in 2024, but COVID-19 could accelerate the process. This year’s decline might herald an earlier transition to falling CO2 levels. Reflecting no structural changes, however, 2020 lockdown-driven declines are unstable and temporary. Looking forward, keeping global warming below 2°C above pre-industrial levels is achievable, but would require immediate, drastic emissions cuts, sustained year after year for decades, until net emissions are zero.
Global daily energy-
related emissions
Projected scenarios
Million metric
tons of CO
100
-8%
2020 annual
change,
projected
80
60
40
20
2008
Financial
crisis
0
1950
2000
’20
’50
2100
Projected scenarios
Current trajectory (3.1°C/5.6°F by 2100*)
The world continues along its present path, without any additional changes in policy.
Intended trajectory (2.8°C/5°F)
This scenario reflects the impact of existing policy frameworks and today’s announced policy intentions.
Sustainable scenario (1.7°C/3.0°F)
Rapid global mitigation holds the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C/3.6°F.
*Above preindustrial levels
Warming from these future scenarios are estimations only and prone to uncertainties in climate sensitivity and carbon cycle feedbacks.
Projections add emissions from industrial processes such as cement calcination.
-
411.5
408.6
414.3
Pre-COVID
projection
414.0
Revised projection with impacts of COVID
2018
2019
2020
Sources: International Energy Agency; Pandemic Emissions: Le Quéré and others, Nature Climate Change 2020; current and intended trajectories warming and estimated Emissions 2040-2100: Zeke Hausfather, The Breakthrough Institute; Concentration: Met office Hadley Centre
Emissions projections: IEA Current Policies Scenario, Stated Policies Scenario, and Sustainable Development Scenario
2. COVID-19 illustrated individual actions are not enough to curtail warming.
A review of the impacts of COVID-19 on energy sources and sectors shows that to limit warming, we must shift to alternative sources, enhance energy efficiency, and improve the systems that transport and store energy.
Annual global energy demand by source
Million metric tons of oil equivalent
2020
projected
2019
2040
Sustainable
scenario
Oil
-9%
Coal
-8
Gas
-5
Nuclear
-3
Renewables
+1
0
1
2
3
4,000
2020 Oil use plummeted when aviation and other transport—nearly 60 percent of global demand—were slowed by COVID-19 restrictions.
2040 In a sustainable scenario, renewables—mostly wind and solar—rise from 14 percent to 34 percent of total energy demand, replacing fossil fuels.
2020
max daily
change
2019
2040
Sustainable
scenario
Aviation
-62%
Commercial and public activities
-21
Residential
+3
Transport
-36
Industry
-19
Power
-7
0
10
20
30
40
2020 COVID-driven declines are unsustainable and inefficient, with relatively small impacts on the largest-emitting sectors.
2040 Emissions fall as electricity replaces fossil fuels in industry and transport; renewables and nuclear power help decarbonize the grid.
Closing the gap between emission
scenarios
Existing and future technologies (such as
carbon capture) as well as focused poli-
cies could accelerate a global energy
transformation in the direction of a sus-
tainable future scenario. The first step,
however, is to better align our current
trajectory with intended policy goals.
45
Current
trajectory
(3.1°C/5.6°F*)
Reduction methods to reach the sustainable scenario
36
Renewables
Intended
trajectory
(2.8°C/5°F)
Wind power
Solar PV power
Biofuels transport
Hydropower
Other
Efficiency
Industry
Buildings
Cars and trucks
Aviation/shipping
Other
Other
Fuel switching
Carbon capture,
utilization,
and storage
Resource efficiency
Behavioral change
Electric vehicles
Nuclear
10
Sustainable
scenario
(1.7°C/3.0°F)
0
*Above preindustrial levels by 2100
sources: International Energy Agency; Le Quéré and others, Nature Climate Change 2020 (emissions from cement calcination omitted)
*Above preindustrial levels by 2100
3. Economic recovery plans today will determine our climate’s future.
Energy investment had been projected to grow in 2020, but COVID-19 has put the world on track for the largest decline on record: a reduction of one-fifth—nearly $400 billion—compared with 2019. Fossil fuels accounted for almost all of the loss, driven by lower demand, falling prices, and market volatility.
Governments are now making decisions that will shape infrastructure, industry, and the climate for decades. Stimulus packages offer a unique opportunity to boost economic growth while also building a more sustainable future. The increasing affordability of renewables and the potential for millions of new clean-energy jobs are two benefits for governments to consider when structuring COVID-19 economic recovery plans. (Find out why we shouldn't waste this crucial moment to prevent climate disasters.)
World energy investment
In 2014 a downturn in oil prices slashed investment in oil and gas; competitive renewables hurt coal investments.
$1,500 billion
2019 dollars
1,000
Projected
500
0
2000
’10
’20
’30
’40
Fossil fuels*
Electricity networks and battery storage
Renewables
Energy efficiency†
Nuclear
*Fuel supply and fossil-fuel-based power
†Data prior to 2014 not available
Cost of electricity, United States
Dollars per megawatt-hour, 2019 dollars
$150
New capacity
Existing capacity
120
90
Projected
60
Offshore
wind
Gas
Coal
30
Onshore
wind
Solar
0
2014
’20
2050
In about two-thirds of the world, wind and solar are the least expensive new energy sources.
Global energy-sector jobs
Fossil fuels
Nuclear
Energy flexibility and grid
Energy efficiency
Renewables
Current trajectory
0
20
40
60
80
million
jobs
2017
2030
2050
Below 2°C/3.6°F target scenario
2017
2030
2050
20
60
80
100
0
40
A swift, broad shift to clean energy could create seven million more jobs than the trajectory we’re on.
sources: INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY; BloombergNEF; International Renewable Energy Agency
