What happens to your brain when you see a bird in nature?

Do you see a bird right now? Can you hear one chirping? If so, you might be getting a mental health boost.

A study recently published in the journal Science found that being in the presence of birds made people feel more positive.

For two weeks, study participants using a smartphone app were prompted to fill out a questionnaire three times a day. They were asked questions about their surrounding environment and their mental state. Emerging from the app’s data was a discernible trend—study participants who saw birds were more likely to report a better mood.