The blue glove hasn’t been in the water long enough to suffer the fate of most ocean plastic, which is to be shredded into small bits, or microplastics, by waves and sunlight. The larval fish below the thumb is a driftfish; the striped one at the base of the index finger is a mahi-mahi.

Photograph by David Liittschwager

MADE AT A TEMPORARY FIELD LAB, NOAA PACIFIC ISLANDS FISHERIES SCIENCE CENTER, KAILUA KONA, HAWAII, EXCEPT WHERE NOTED.