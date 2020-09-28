CANADA
U.S.
Seattle
WASH.
Portland
Salem
Lionshead (fire)
Eugene
Archie Creek
OREG.
Slater
Red Salmon
PACIFIC
OCEAN
August Complex
Claremont-Bear
Sacramento
San
Francisco
Creek
Dolan
CALIF.
Los Angeles
U.S.
MEXICO
CANADA
U.S.
Seattle
WASHINGTON
Big Hollow (fire)
Portland
Salem
Lionshead
Eugene
Holiday Farm
Archie Creek
OREGON
Slater
Eureka
Red Salmon
PACIFIC
OCEAN
August Complex
Claremont-Bear
Sacramento
San
Francisco
Creek
Dolan
CALIFORNIA
Bobcat
Los Angeles
San Diego
U.S.
MEXICO
100 mi
100 km
Composite satellite imagery
captured on September 9, 2020.
100 mi
100 km
Composite satellite imagery
captured on September 9, 2020.
Brian T. Jacobs, NG Staff
Sources: NOAA GOES-17, National Interagency Fire Center
The West Coast had the world’s most polluted cities in September
Wildfire smoke poisoned the air in California, Oregon, and Washington State for more than a week. Here's what it means for public health.
As wildfires scorched record swaths of California, Oregon, and Washington State, massive plumes of smoke caused air pollution there to soar to unprecedented levels—rivaling that of the world’s most polluted cities and confining residents to their homes. Health officials raised alarms about the threat the pollutants posed, which some researchers believe might have indirectly accounted for hundreds of deaths.
The wildfires that erupted in California, Oregon, and Washington state earlier this month caused unprecidented air pollution that enveloped cities for days. Tiny particles of pollution—known as PM2.5 because they are smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter—are especially troublsome because they can travel deep into a person’s lungs, and even enter the bloodstream to cause numerous health issues.
PM2.5 air pollution concentration
by Air Quality Index Health Category
GOOD
0-50
MODERATE
51-100
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
101-150
UNHEALTHY
151-200
VERY UNHEALTHY
201-300
HAZARDOUS
301+
Monday, Sept. 7
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Thursday, Sept. 10
Friday, Sept. 11
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sunday, Sept. 13
Monday, Sept. 14
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Thursday, Sept. 17
Friday, Sept. 18
RYAN MORRIS, NG STAFF
SOURCE: BERKELEY EARTH
The wildfires that erupted in California, Oregon, and Washington state earlier this month caused unprecidented air pollution that enveloped cities for days. Tiny particles of pollution—known as PM2.5 because they are smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter—are especially troublsome because they can travel deep into a person’s lungs, and even enter the bloodstream to cause numerous health issues.
PM2.5 air pollution concentration by Air Quality Index Health Category
0-50
51-100
101-150
151-200
201-300
300+
GOOD
MODERATE
UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS
UNHEALTHY
VERY
UNHEALTHY
HAZARDOUS
Monday, Sept. 7
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Thursday, Sept. 10
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Friday, Sept. 11
Saturday, Sept. 12
Monday, Sept. 14
Sunday, Sept. 13
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Friday, Sept. 18
Thursday, Sept. 17
RYAN MORRIS, NG STAFF
SOURCE: BERKELEY EARTH
PM2.5 air pollution concentration by Air Quality Index Health Category
0
51
101
151
201
301
GOOD
MODERATE
UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS
UNHEALTHY
VERY
UNHEALTHY
HAZARDOUS
Monday, Sept. 7
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Thursday, Sept. 10
Friday, Sept. 11
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sunday, Sept. 13
Monday, Sept. 14
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Thursday, Sept. 17
Friday, Sept. 18
RYAN MORRIS, NG STAFF
SOURCE: BERKELEY EARTH
Wildfire smoke is filled with noxious gases and tiny particles that come from construction materials in burned buildings, as well as from trees and plants. According to a study in the Journal of the American Heart Association, wildfire smoke is linked to respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses—and those tiny particles present the biggest problem.
Known as PM2.5 because they are smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, the particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and can’t be broken down by the body’s immune system. There’s also some evidence that they can enter the bloodstream and cause widespread inflammation. (How breathing in wildfire smoke affects the body.)
The U.S. EPA’s Air Quality Index (AQI) tracks five major air pollutants, including PM2.5, converting concentration measurements for each onto a common scale that communicates the level of hazard. The color-coded scale stretches from 0 to 500 and is split across six categories, from good to hazardous. Air officially becomes unhealthy for at-risk groups at 101, and unhealthy for all populations at 151.
When the AQI for PM2.5 rises above 300, it triggers warnings of emergency conditions: The air is considered hazardous for everyone. Even healthy people are warned to avoid all physical activity outside; sensitive groups are instructed to remain indoors and limit activity even there.
As the wildfires intensified during one week in September, air pollution from PM2.5 climbed above 300 in areas across the West Coast. On September 10, the Oregon coast was enveloped by smoky air that ranged from unhealthy to hazardous; in subsequent days, it pushed north into Washington State and Canada, as well as south into Northern California. (See photographs of the polluted orange skies that threatened the health of Californians.)
For days, cities across the region had the worst air quality in the world—breaking their own records for PM2.5 pollution and even topping that of Delhi, India, one of the world’s most heavily polluted cities. On September 13, Portland, Oregon, sat at the top of the list with a daily average of PM2.5 pollution that spiked to 358.2 micrograms per cubic meter—equivalent to an AQI of 406.
Stanford University researchers estimate that the wildfire smoke may have been indirectly responsible for the deaths of hundreds of people 65 and older. Although actual data will not be available for months, the researchers relied on a 2019 study that used Medicare data to determine the relationship between PM2.5 exposure and mortality. By applying the results from that study to California’s recent PM2.5 exposure, they determined that the polluted air may have caused an additional 1,200 deaths and 4,800 visits to the emergency room by elderly who fell ill.
There is some evidence, too, that exposure to high levels of PM2.5 can cause long-term damage to the lungs in the elderly. A study published this year in the journal Toxics found diminished lung capacity among some participants for two years after being exposed to what the AQI describes as “very unhealthy” levels of PM2.5 over 49 days during a 2017 wildfire.
West Coast cities were
among the worst polluted
The pollution from the wildfires put the U.S. cities of Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, among the worst polluted places on Earth for several days, well above other large global cities that often have high levels of particulate pollution.
Average daily PM2.5 air pollution
by Air Quality Index Health Category
GOOD
0-50
MODERATE
51-100
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
101-150
UNHEALTHY
151-200
VERY UNHEALTHY
201-300
HAZARDOUS
301+
Portland, Oregon, U.S.A.
400 µg/m³
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
0
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
SEPTEMBER
Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.
200 µg/m³
150
100
50
0
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
SEPTEMBER
Delhi, India
100 µg/m³
50
0
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
SEPTEMBER
Lahore, Pakistan
100 µg/m³
50
0
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
SEPTEMBER
Dhaka, Bangladesh
50 µg/m³
0
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
SEPTEMBER
Mumbai, India
50 µg/m³
0
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
SEPTEMBER
Frequency of days averaging unhealthy, very unhealthy, or hazardous air quality over the last year, as of Sept. 24, 2020
Delhi, India
55%
Dhaka, Bangladesh
47%
Lahore, Pakistan
47%
Mumbai, India
28%
Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.
3%
Portland, Oregon, U.S.A.
3%
RYAN MORRIS, NG STAFF
SOURCE: BERKELEY EARTH
West Coast cities were among
the worst polluted places on Earth
The pollution from the wildfires put the U.S. cities of Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, among the worst polluted places on Earth for several days, well above other large global cities that often have high levels of particulate pollution.
PM2.5 air pollution concentration by Air Quality Index Health Category
0-50
51-100
101-150
151-200
201-300
300+
GOOD
MODERATE
UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS
UNHEALTHY
VERY
UNHEALTHY
HAZARDOUS
Delhi, India
Portland, Oregon, U.S.A.
400 µg/m³
100 µg/m³
350
50
300
0
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
SEPTEMBER
250
200
Lahore, Pakistan
100 µg/m³
150
50
100
0
50
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
SEPTEMBER
0
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Dhaka, Bangladesh
SEPTEMBER
Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.
50 µg/m³
200 µg/m³
0
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
150
SEPTEMBER
100
Mumbai, India
50
50 µg/m³
0
0
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
SEPTEMBER
SEPTEMBER
Frequency of days averaging unhealthy, very unhealthy, or hazardous air quality
over the last year, as of Sept. 24, 2020
Delhi, India
55%
Dhaka, Bangladesh
47%
Lahore, Pakistan
47%
Mumbai, India
28%
Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.
3%
Portland, Oregon, U.S.A.
3%
RYAN MORRIS, NG STAFF
SOURCE: BERKELEY EARTH
Christopher Migliaccio, an immunologist at the University of Montana and one of the authors of the study, stresses that more research is needed into the potential health effects of wildfire smoke—a question that is taking on greater urgency as climate change fuels more intense wildfire seasons.
Right now, however, Migliaccio is worried about this year’s potential “twindemic” of seasonal flu and COVID-19. Exposure to air pollution can make people more prone to respiratory disease; a recent study published in Environmental International found that exposure to wildfire smoke correlated with three to five times more flu cases. “If you have an increase in influenza cases, that makes people more susceptible to other respiratory infections like pneumonia or coronavirus,” Migliaccio says. (Here’s what happens if you catch flu and COVID-19 at the same time.)
That’s why it’s particularly important for people who have been exposed to wildfire smoke to get their flu shots this year and practice good hand washing, Migliaccio says. He also recommends using a HEPA filter to create a safe space at home.