Game birds include some of the most familiar fowl, such as turkeys, partridges, and chickens—ground-dwelling species that have long been domesticated for their meat and eggs.

But many members of the order Galliformes are anything but ordinary barnyard birds. Gloriously colored peahens, vibrant pheasants, fancy-feathered quail, and many other species are visual standouts in any forest or field. In many cases, male game birds compete for females by showing off their bright hues, fleshy wattles, knobby head combs, and more. Finding mates is such serious business that such adornments usually serve no other practical purpose, like the male Indian peacock’s striking eyespots.

Many of these spectacular birds, found on every continent except Antarctica, are

hunted for meat while their home territories are fractured and shrinking due to human development. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, more than 25 percent of the approximately 290 Galliformes species are classified as at risk of extinction.

“The bottom line is that each bird species is a true work of art, honed over eons, and yet so many are endangered now,” says photographer Joel Sartore, founder of the National Geographic Photo Ark, which illuminates the world’s biodiversity to inspire conservation action.

“I still don’t understand it. We stand guard over paintings in art galleries 24 hours a day, but we’re allowing these living works of art to slip away?” he says by email. “That’s not acceptable, and it’s why I’m doing the Photo Ark."

This yellow-knobbed curassow resides at the Houston Zoo, while its wild relatives live in the forests and plains of Venezuela and Colombia. Males are easily spotted by their fleshy yellow cere, a fleshy covering at the base of their bill.



But it's their distinctive vocalization that really stands out—the same descending whistle that cartoons use to accompany a falling bomb. Though the call doesn't end with an explosion sound, the birds often complete it by clapping their wings.

The Congo peacock (photographed at the Houston Zoo) is rarely seen in the wild; perhaps only 10,000 birds still inhabit the rainforests of the Congo River Basin.



Though the Democratic Republic of the Congo has protected its national bird since 1938, poaching and habitat loss continue to drive steep population declines. The IUCN lists the species as vulnerable to extinction.



Captive-breeding programs have so far had limited success, raising concerns for Africa’s only pheasant species.

Helmeted guineafowl, which include nine subspecies, such as Reichenow's helmeted guineafowl (seen above at the Sylvan Heights Bird Park) are common sights across sub-Saharan Africa and the island nation of Madagascar. Named for the bony casque atop their heads, helmeted guineafowl use their long legs to walk and run miles each day in search of food and water.



People domesticated helmeted guineafowl some 2,000 years ago, and the birds remain in high demand for their meat and eggs.

