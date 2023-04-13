A petri dish is held out to show the streaks of white candida auris yeast growing across the surface.

A deadly fungus with mysterious origins is raising alarms

Candidas auris, which is spreading around the world, is difficult to detect and even harder to treat. Here’s what we know about it so far, and who’s at risk.

At a lab in Wuerzburg, Germany, a scientist holds a petri dish containing Candida auris. First identified in Japan, the fungus is now a worldwide pathogen.
Photograph by Nicolas Armer, picture alliance/Getty Images
Published April 13, 2023
5 min read

In 2009, a new fungus was found in Tokyo, swabbed from a woman’s ear. In 2016, it was detected for the first time in the U.S., at a hospital in New York. Today, it’s been found in 28 states and the District of Columbia. 

Early research suggests rising global temperatures, a byproduct of climate change, may have helped it evolve to live inside the human body. But the fungus’ origins remain a mystery—where it emerged and why it did so suddenly are still unclear.

“Right now we don’t have a smoking gun,” says Luis Ostrosky, chief of infectious diseases and epidemiology at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann. But climate change, he adds, is “a

Unlock this story for free
Create an account to read the full story and get unlimited access to hundreds of Nat Geo articles.
Sign Upfor your free account. If you already have an account,Sign In.

Unlock this story for free

Want the full story? Sign up to keep reading and unlock hundreds of Nat Geo articles for free.
Already have an account?
SIGN IN

Read This Next

Discover the secret superpowers of elephants, in stop motion
These Native Americans were taken from their families as children
Why we still haven’t caught the world’s largest fish
This ship hoped to usher in an age of nuclear-powered travel

Go Further

Animals

Environment

History & Culture

Science

Travel

Subscriber Exclusive Content

Why are people so dang obsessed with Mars?

Read

How viruses shape our world

Read

The era of greyhound racing in the U.S. is coming to an end

Read

See how people have imagined life on Mars through history

Read
  • Magazine

See how NASA’s new Mars rover will explore the red planet

Explore

Why are people so dang obsessed with Mars?

Read

How viruses shape our world

Read

The era of greyhound racing in the U.S. is coming to an end

Read

See how people have imagined life on Mars through history

Read
  • Magazine

See how NASA’s new Mars rover will explore the red planet

Explore

Why are people so dang obsessed with Mars?

Read

How viruses shape our world

Read

The era of greyhound racing in the U.S. is coming to an end

Read

See how people have imagined life on Mars through history

Read
  • Magazine

See how NASA’s new Mars rover will explore the red planet

Explore
See More