a motorized canoe moves through a windy section of river surrounded by lush green wetlands

Deep in Florida, an ‘ecological disaster’ has been reversed—and wildlife is thriving

Much of Florida’s Kissimmee River has been restored to its natural state, a milestone worth celebrating—and learning from.

The Kissimmee’s meandering floodplains teemed with life before they were diverted into a straight canal a half century ago. A recently completed project has restored the curves—seen here—and replenished the wetlands. The waterfowl, raptors, fish, and mammals are returning.
Published April 6, 2023
8 min read

If you’ve been to Disney World in Orlando, you’ve been to the Northern Everglades. Much of the water within the famous “river of grass” originates in Central Florida and flows south via the Kissimmee River—one of the more important and lesser-known waterways nationwide.

Sixty years ago, the Kissimmee meandered for more than 100 miles from the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes to Lake Okeechobee, and its floodplains were home to seasonal wetlands rich with life. But in the 1940s, in response to flooding and hurricanes, the state asked the federal government to help build a sprawling network of canals and waterways to drain the land.

The Army Corps of Engineers complied and, beginning in the 1960s, turned the meandering Kissimmee into a 30-foot-deep,

