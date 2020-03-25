50 years of progress—and setbacks—since the first Earth Day

This story is part of our special issue on Earth Day. Read the rest of our stories here.

Since the first Earth Day in 1970, the United States and nations around the world have made significant progress in protecting the environment.

However, there is much work to be done, and new challenges have emerged. In this timeline, we examine the progress—and the setbacks—over the past 50 years.

1970: World population reaches 3.7 billion.

1970: First Earth Day

On April 22, an estimated 20 million people march in U.S. streets to call attention to the urgent need for environmental protections.

View Images Photograph by NASA

1970: “Environmental Magna Carta”

The National Environmental Policy Act takes effect in the U.S. It requires environmental impact assessments for federally permitted projects such as roads and dams.

1972: Cleaning up rivers

The Clean Water Act regulates pollution and leads to major cleanups in U.S. rivers, streams, lakes, wetlands, and coastal areas. Some even become fishable and swimmable again.

1972: U.S. bans notorious pesticide

Silent Spring had called for it; the new EPA does it: DDT is declared to be dangerous to wildlife, the environment, and potentially humans.

View Images Photograph by JAMES P. BLAIR

1972: Defending marine mammals

The Marine Mammal Protection Act shields declining populations—whales, dolphins, seals, and manatees—from hunting and harassment in U.S. waters. Their numbers begin a decades-long recovery.

View Images Photograph by Alaska Stock Images/National Geographic Image Collection

1973: Saving species

The Endangered Species Act limits encroachment on the habitat of listed animals and plants. It prevents extinctions—but is attacked for infringing on property rights.

View Images Photograph by Jim And Jamie Dutcher/National Geographic Creative

1976: Chemical plant accident in Seveso, Italy

Toxic vapors expose thousands of people to some of the highest dioxin levels ever recorded.

View Images Photograph by Marka, Getty Images

1978: Love Canal furor

Buried toxic chemicals sicken hundreds of residents in the community of Love Canal, near Niagara Falls, New York, calling attention to the dangers of industrial waste.

1979: Three Mile Island

A partial meltdown at a Pennsylvania nuclear power plant kills no one—but sours many Americans on nukes.

1980: World population reaches 4.5 billion.

1980: Alaska wildlands protected

The Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act sets aside more than 100 million acres of wilderness in national parks, preserves, and refuges.

1980: Superfund program launched

The fund enables the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up hazardous waste sites. Polluters must perform the cleanup or pay for it.

View Images Photograph by MICHAEL MELFORD, National Geographic Image Collection

1985: Discovery of the ozone hole

Scientists detect severe depletion (red) of the protective ozone layer above Antarctica. The culprits: chlorofluorocarbons and other chemicals.

View Images Photograph by NASA

1986: Chernobyl nuclear accident

A nuclear reactor explodes at the Chernobyl power plant in the Soviet Union. The blast and radiation kill 30 and force the evacuation of nearly 1,100 square miles—raising more doubts about nuclear power.

View Images Photograph by AP images

1987: Rescuing condors

The last 27 California condors are taken into captivity for breeding. A long recovery begins; today more than 200 live in the wild once again.

View Images Photograph by JOEL SARTORE, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PHOTO ARK

1987: Montreal protocol

World leaders agree to phase out ozone-depleting substances just a few years after the ozone hole is found. All nations ratify the treaty.

1988: Greenhouse effect detected

NASA climatologist James Hansen tells the U.S. Congress that carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases released by the burning of fossil fuels are already warming the planet.

1989: “Exxon Valdez”

The supertanker spills 11 million gallons of crude oil into Prince William Sound, Alaska.

View Images Photograph by NATALIE B. FOBES

1990: World population reaches 5.3 billion.

1990: Ban on international trade in elephant ivory

It briefly slows poaching of African elephants. By 2016 Kenya is burning ivory to deter poaching.

View Images Photograph by CHARLIE HAMILTON JAMES

1990: First IPCC projection

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issues its initial global warming report. Over the next quarter century, its forecasts mostly come true.

1990: Fighting acid rain

Amendments to the U.S. Clean Air Act help reduce acid rain and ozone depletion, require cleaner gasoline, and target toxic emissions and urban air pollution.

1991: Bringing ferrets back

Black-footed ferrets, once extinct in the wild, are reintroduced to the American West by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service scientists after a captive-breeding program. They remain endangered.

View Images Photograph by JOEL SARTORE, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PHOTO ARK

1991: Kuwait oil fires

As the Persian Gulf War winds down, Iraq sets more than 600 Kuwaiti oil wells on fire. Some 1.5 billion barrels of oil are burned or spilled.

1995: Amazon forest loss

The deforestation rate rises dramatically, mostly to create cattle pasture, presaging a surge in Brazilian beef exports. Beef becomes a prime driver of rainforest destruction.

1995: Wolves return to Yellowstone

Reintroduced to the national park, gray wolves help rebalance an ecosystem suffering from an overpopulation of elk.

1995: Bald eagle recovery

The American national bird is reclassified from endangered to merely threatened. Later it is delisted completely—one of about 90 animal and plant species so far to reach that goal.

View Images Photograph by JOHN EASTCOTT AND YVA MOMATIUK, National Geographic Image Collection

1996: Leaded gas ban in U.S.

It caps a long phaseout that caused blood lead levels to plummet. Most of Europe follows in 2000.

View Images Photograph by Sarah Leen

1997: Amphibian apocalypse

Scientists confirm that the skin-eating chytrid fungus spread by humans has been killing hundreds of varieties of frogs and salamanders. Ninety species have gone extinct to date, making it one of the most destructive known pathogens.

View Images Photograph by Joel Sartore

1997: Kyoto Protocol

To address climate change, 37 nations and the European Community pledge to cut CO2 emissions. The U.S. later fails to ratify the treaty.

1999: Golden rice

Rice is genetically engineered with vitamin A to boost nutrition in the diets of Africans and Asians.

View Images Photograph by Craig Cutler

2000: World population reaches 6.1 billion.

2000: The hybrid revolution

Toyota’s Prius, the first mass-produced car with both a gasoline engine and an electric motor, arrives in the U.S. and becomes an icon of fuel efficiency.

2002: California goes solar

The state commits to getting 20 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2017. It exceeds the target—and raises it to 100 percent by 2045.

View Images Photograph by David Guttenfelder

2002: Larsen B ice shelf collapses

A NASA satellite documents the breakup in a month of a 1,250-square-mile ice shelf floating off the rapidly warming Antarctic Peninsula.

2005: Hurricane Katrina

America’s costliest storm kills 1,833 people and floods 80 percent of New Orleans.

2006: Al Gore’s movie

An Inconvenient Truth helps raise public awareness about the threat of climate change and wins an Academy Award for best documentary feature. But the moment passes without significant progress in addressing the threat.

View Images Photograph by Paramount Classics/Photofest

2006: Toxic waste in Côte d’Ivoire

Waste containing hydrogen sulphide and other chemicals is dumped near the port city of Abidjan. It kills 15 and sickens 100,000.

2006: China rising

With soaring coal use fueling a booming economy, China passes the U.S. to become the largest emitter of CO2. Its per capita emissions remain far lower.

2006: Shark finning

Scientists calculate that 26 million to 73 million sharks are killed annually for their fins. The shocking numbers raise alarm about shark populations.

2006: Honeybee colonies collapse

Beekeepers begin reporting the mysterious disappearance of worker bees, which is leading to the collapse of many colonies.

View Images Photograph by Ingo Arndt

2006: White-nose syndrome

A fungus starts killing millions of American bats of several species, including endangered little brown bats.

View Images Photograph by Stephen Alvarez

2008: Electric cars get cool

Tesla Motors, founded in 2003, releases its first car, the completely electric two-door Roadster. In company tests, the sports car travels 245 miles on a single charge, an unprecedented range for a mass-produced electric car.

View Images Photograph by National Motor Museum, Getty Images

2008: Global seed bank

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault opens deep inside an Arctic mountain. Operated by Norway, it can store the frozen seeds of up to 4.5 million crops as an insurance policy for future generations.

View Images Photograph by JIM RICHARDSON

2010: Deepwater Horizon oil spill

An oil rig explosion kills 11 workers and spews more than 130 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, the largest spill in U.S. history.

View Images Photograph by Charlie Riedel/AP Photo

2011: Fukushima disaster

An earthquake and a tsunami trigger the partial meltdown of three reactors at a Japanese power plant and massive discharges of radioactive material into the air and sea.

2012: Hurricane Sandy

New York floods; damages reach $73 billion.

2012: Arctic sea ice extent

It shrinks in September to a record minimum, about two Alaska-areas less than average.

2015: Paris climate agreement

Leaders of 195 nations agree to cap global warming at two degrees Celsius. Many countries later announce emissions cuts—though not enough to meet the two-degree goal. President Donald Trump announces that the U.S. will withdraw.

2016: Larsen C ice shelf cracks

After the Larsen B collapse in 2002, the next massive ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula begins to crack—just as expected from climate change.

View Images Photograph by John Sonntag, NASA Earth Observatory

2016: Mammal extinction

It’s the first caused by climate change: the Bramble Cay melomys, an Australian rodent.

2017: U.K. coal decline

For the first time since the 1880s, the home of the industrial revolution goes a day without making electricity from coal. The government aims to shut all coal plants by 2025.

2018: World population reaches 7.6 billion.

2019: Meatless burgers

...hit the mainstream.

View Images Photograph by Lauri Patterson, Getty Images

2019: Amazon rainforest wildfires

Fires linked to deforestation blanket much of Brazil in smoke, stoking fears that parts of the rainforest could turn to dry savanna.

View Images Photograph by Victor Moriyama/Getty Images

2019: Australian wildfires

They burn an area larger than Iceland, killing up to a billion animals.

View Images Photograph by Matthew Abbott, New York Times

2020: EARTH DAY TURNS 50