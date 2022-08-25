Here’s how extreme heat is hurting pregnant women

On hot summer days in Kilifi, a largely rural coastal county in Kenya, air temperatures soar to 100 degrees Fahrenheit and rarely drop below 70. “This place has always been hot,” says medical anthropologist Adelaide Lusambili at the Aga Khan University in Nairobi, “but now it’s very hot.”

Like many other parts of the world, Kenya is witnessing a rise in annual temperatures, accompanied by more frequent, intense, and longer heatwaves and reduced periods of cooling. Such acute and sustained heat poses a particular problem for pregnant women, who are more vulnerable to it. As the world gets hotter, scientists are seeing a spike in stillbirths, along with early or underweight births.

Last summer, Lusambili and her colleagues interviewed pregnant women and new mothers, their family members, healthcare workers, and community leaders in Kilifi to understand how extreme heat was affecting maternal and newborn health. One healthcare worker told them that they were seeing more birth complications and more early births.