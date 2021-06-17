Los Angeles confronts its shady divide

A lack of tree cover in low-income areas has left many residents especially vulnerable to rising heat. It’s a legacy of the city’s design—and its history of racist policies.

L.A.’s year-round sunshine has generally been considered a blessing. But it can make a long wait for a bus uncomfortable.
Published June 17, 2021
20 min read

Miguel Vargas vividly remembers when he first understood the power of shade. He was in middle school, sprinting up and down a scrubby soccer field in Huntington Park, a small city laced with train tracks and high-voltage transmission lines just south of the Los Angeles skyline. He ran so hard in the battering sun that he overheated.

His vision went fuzzy. His heart pounded. In a daze he stumbled toward a towering red pine near the southwest corner of the field—the biggest and almost the only tree in sight.

In that shelter, Vargas’s dizziness receded. His heart rate mellowed. He returned to himself, revived by the deep, cool shadow.

Read This Next

Too hot to live: Millions worldwide will face unbearable temperatures

Soils found in Antarctica seem to contain no life

The complex situation for immunocompromised people and COVID-19 vaccines

Champions of wildlife and wild places win prestigious awards

Go Further

Animals

Environment

History & Culture

Science

Travel

Subscriber Exclusive Content

Why are people so dang obsessed with Mars?

Read

How viruses shape our world

Read

The era of greyhound racing in the U.S. is coming to an end

Read

See how people have imagined life on Mars through history

Read
  • Magazine

See how NASA’s new Mars rover will explore the red planet

Explore

Why are people so dang obsessed with Mars?

Read

How viruses shape our world

Read

The era of greyhound racing in the U.S. is coming to an end

Read

See how people have imagined life on Mars through history

Read
  • Magazine

See how NASA’s new Mars rover will explore the red planet

Explore

Why are people so dang obsessed with Mars?

Read

How viruses shape our world

Read

The era of greyhound racing in the U.S. is coming to an end

Read

See how people have imagined life on Mars through history

Read
  • Magazine

See how NASA’s new Mars rover will explore the red planet

Explore
See More