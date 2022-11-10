Once devastated, these Pacific reefs have seen an amazing rebirth

The most astonishing and heartening coral rebirth the world has ever seen came to light recently.

To understand how it happened, you have to go back to April 2009.

That’s when I assembled and led a team of young, passionate marine biologists on our first expedition to the remote and uninhabited southern Line Islands, which belong to Kiribati, in the central Pacific. The five islands are the tips of ancient volcanoes that rose to the surface between 85 million and 70 million years ago, forming an underwater mountain ridge that crosses the Equator—the “line” in their name.