What BPA can do to our bodies—and how to limit your exposure

The chemical used to make plastics is more prevalent than ever and remains unregulated in the U.S.—despite thousands of studies showing “overwhelming evidence of harm.”

Published June 20, 2023
BPA isn’t regulated in the U.S., so you won’t find it on labels. It’s undetectable without chemical testing. And it’s nearly impossible to avoid.

Bisphenyl A (BPA) is used to make plastics and can come into our bodies through ingestion, inhalation, or touch. Though research shows BPA is mostly broken down and disposed of by our bodies in a matter of hours, it can potentially be harmful, especially over years of exposure.

Identified as an endocrine disruptor, BPA has been linked to breast and ovarian cancer, as well as immune, thyroid, and metabolic issues

The Center for Environmental Health (CEH), an environmental watchdog group based in California, recently found

The strange saga of Hvaldimir the 'Russian spy whale'
Wildfire smoke affects birds too. Here's how you can help.
Discovery shows Saturn's moon has everything needed for life
This dish towel ended the Civil War

Why are people so dang obsessed with Mars?

How viruses shape our world

The era of greyhound racing in the U.S. is coming to an end

See how people have imagined life on Mars through history

