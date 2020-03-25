These photos capture a world paused by coronavirus

TOKYO, JAPAN

For Greece-based photographer Loulou D’Aki (who is Swedish), spending time in Japan during coronavirus was a mixed bag. “Being far from both my homes, the adopted one and the homeland, was emotionally quite taxing,” she says. “I would follow the news and talk to friends and family, but in times of crisis like this, it felt wrong to be on my own on the other side of the world. Japan had a very different way of handling a situation like this. When I arrived, they had already figured out how to keep the pandemic at bay. This made me feel calm on the one hand, but quite lonely on the other.” D’Aki shot this image of masked women in Tokyo’s Jimbocho neighborhood before returning to Sweden in late March.