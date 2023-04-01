These ancient grapes may be the future of wine

Aldo Quesada shows off young vines in a greenhouse at Viñas del Tigre. Quesada currently has around 25 grape-producing misión vines and is ready to plant another 300—or maybe more—this year. Misión grapes, called mission in English, are super hardy and drought tolerant. Winemakers worldwide are rediscovering the varietal, brought to the Americas some 500 years ago by Spanish missionaries. Creative young vintners in Europe, Mexico, Chile, the U.S., and beyond are experimenting with ways to make mission wines that appeal to modern wine drinkers.