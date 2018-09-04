Grief and Anger Mingle After Devastating Brazil Museum Fire

For more than 200 years, Brazil's National Museum—or Museu Nacional—stood as the country's oldest and most important safeguard for its heritage. Now, one of Latin America's largest natural history museums is a burnt-out husk of its former self. A massive fire broke out at the museum late September 2, torching its exhibits and some 90 percent of the museum's 20 million artifacts. There were no reported fatalities.

As firefighters worked to put out the blaze, some museum staffers and volunteers pulled what they could from the building, including part of the museum's mollusk collection. The museum's Bendegó meteorite, the largest ever found in Brazil, is one of the few objects that survived direct contact with the flames. Scientists also hold out hope that some of the objects in the archaeology and paleontology collections may have been stored in metal containers that shielded them.

Duane Fonseca, a biologist at Brazil's Federal University of Rio Grande, reported on Twitter on Tuesday that some 80 percent of the museum's key invertebrate reference specimens were in another building during the fire and unharmed, along with the museum's library and botanical archive. And recently, researchers had 3-D scanned some of the museum's Egyptian artifacts, preserving at least their forms for posterity.

See 3-D scans of some of the Museu Nacional's artifacts.



But most of the collection—the product of lifetimes' worth of scholarly work and exploration—is now likely lost, including rare fossils and audio recordings from indigenous peoples, some of languages that are no longer spoken by living tribes.

“The importance of the collections that were lost couldn't be overstated,” Luiz Rocha, a Brazilian ichthyologist who has studied the Museu Nacional's collections several times, told National Geographic in a previous interview. “They were unique as it gets: Many of them were irreplaceable, there's no way to put a monetary value on it.”

Scholars have sharply criticized the Brazilian government for the tragedy, which they say was preventable. Years of budget cuts and delayed renovations left the Museu Nacional with peeling walls and exposed electrical wiring. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the area's two fire hydrants were reportedly empty, forcing rescue crews to draw water from water trucks or a nearby lake.

Since news of the inferno broke Sunday, people and museums around the world have mourned the museum's loss. “On this dark day for not only Brazilian heritage but also for the world's heritage, we wish to reiterate our unshakeable belief in the resilience and professionalism of Brazil's museum professionals, and our faith in their ability to recover from this painful event,” the International Council of Museums said in a statement.

Debate already swirls around whether, or how, the Museu Nacional should be rebuilt. But in the meantime, local students have started work on a rebuilding project of their own.