The problem America has neglected for too long: deteriorating dams

Aging and undermaintained infrastructure in the United States, combined with changing climate over the coming decades, is setting the stage for more dam disasters like the one that struck Midland, Michigan, last week.

More than 91,000 dams dot the nation—and roughly 15,500 of them could cause fatalities if they failed, according to the National Inventory of Dams. Most of these dams were built many decades ago. By 2025, 70 percent of them will be more than a half century old, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers .

This means many U.S. dams were built with now-outdated standards and methods, as well as for different climate trends. What’s more, dams need continual maintenance to keep operating safely over the decades. Valves break. Metal rusts. Concrete crumbles.

There are more than 91,000 dams in the U.S. The dams shown below are recorded in the National Inventory of Dams, which is compiled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. More dams Midland, Mich. THERE ARE 276 DAMS NOT SHOWN FOR ALASKA, HAWAII AND PUERTO RICO. RILEY D. CHAMPINE, NG STAFF; SOURCE: USACE; ASCE There are more than 91,000 dams in the U.S. The dams shown below are recorded in the National Inventory of Dams, which is compiled and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. More dams Midland, Mich. THERE ARE 276 DAMS NOT SHOWN FOR ALASKA, HAWAII AND PUERTO RICO. RILEY D. CHAMPINE, NG STAFF; SOURCE: USACE; ASCE

Combine this aging and outdated infrastructure with the more frequent, heavy rains that climate change likely will generate, and the nation will face a “perfect storm” for more catastrophes, says Anne Jefferson, a hydrogeologist at Kent State University in Ohio.

This latest dam failure came after a deluge dumped nearly five inches of water on central Michigan in just 48 hours. As the waters rose, the nearly century-old Edenville dam collapsed and sent a torrent downstream that overflowed the Sanford dam. Water surged across roads and into homes and businesses. By Wednesday evening, the flood had almost completely drained one lake upstream of the dams, leaving a vast muddy expanse in its wake.

For years, concerns had swirled about the condition of Edenville dam, which is privately owned and operated. In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) revoked the Edenville dam’s license to generate hydroelectricity, citing concerns that it could only withstand about 50 percent of the Probable Maximum Flood, an estimate of the largest flood that could sweep the region. For more than 14 years before that license was pulled, the dam’s owner had failed to make the requested improvements.

At many dams across the nation, investment hasn’t kept up with the repairs and upgrades needed to keep these systems standing strong. On the American Society of Civil Engineers report card for U.S. infrastructure, dams earned a "D" letter grade.

Exactly how many U.S. dams are at risk of failing is uncertain. The National Inventory of Dams lists condition information for nearly 80 percent of high-hazard potential dams, meaning that their failure would result in at least one death. More than 2,330 of these high-hazard dams need repairs, some 15 percent of all dams in this hazard category. But data remain spottier for dams of other hazard potentials, such as significant or low hazard.