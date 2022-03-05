An all-Black expedition aims to summit Everest

At least 4,000 people have summited Mount Everest—at 29,032 feet it’s the world’s tallest mountain—since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay first reached the peak in 1953. But only 10 of these summiteers were Black.

The Full Circle Everest Expedition team, composed entirely of Black climbers, plans to double that number during the 2022 climbing season. So far, an all-Black expedition team has yet to make it to Chomolungma, the Tibetan name for Mount Everest, which means “Goddess Mother of the World.” This group will ascend in the footsteps of previous alpine attempts with the hope to inspire a new generation of explorers.

“Everest is an icon,” says Philip Henderson, leader of the team and one of the only Black instructors at Nepal’s Khumbu Climbing Center (KCC), which trains some of the world’s premier mountaineers. “I can’t put my finger on exactly when I said this was going to happen—the idea came together in bits and pieces.”